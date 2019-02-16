Services
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
Don Lorance
Phoenix - Don Lorance (60), passed away 2/12/19. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jamie Lorance, daughter (21) Kimberlyn Lorance along with his Mom; Dorothy Lorance, brothers: Dennis and Danny Lorance, sister in law; Tracy and many cousins and friends. Don believed in doing good for people and had lended a hand to many who needed help. He will be greatly missed.

More later on location/ date/time of his Celebration of Life. We all love you Don!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 16, 2019
