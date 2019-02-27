Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 272-5639
Don Massetto
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
Phoenix - Passed away peacefully on February 19th. Don was born in 1929 to John and Ruby Massetto in Marion, Il. As a young child, the family moved to Phoenix, AZ where Don was raised on a farm in South Phoenix. Don's highschool years were spent at Phoenix Union High School where he enjoyed basketball, football & ROTC. Don was a proud member of the United States Naval Reserve for 7 years, retiring honorably. After graduating his athletic intrest evolved into his love of motors sports. Starting his racing career in the early 50's his love of racing lasted greater than 40 years, evolving from driver to owner to his being inducted into the Arizona Motor Sports Hall of Fame. Don even started his longest love intrest meeting the love of his life Marcella Jean Burke at the race track & marrying her in 1951. After starting a family, Don joined the Phoenix Fire Department in 1955, retiring in 1985 after 30 years of service as Chief Officer. It was also during this career that Don obtained his Glider pilot license and Power Pilot license.

Don is survived by his wife of 68 years Jean and daughters; Debe Philbin, Mary Pruett (Rusty), 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and his sister Sandra Massetto. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kathy Massetto and his siblings John Massetto Jr. and Barbara Massetto.

Services begin Saturday March 2nd 10:30AM visitation, followed by 11:00AM Funeral Services at Greenwood Memory Lawn Serenity Chapel, 719 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019
