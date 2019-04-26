Don Quan



Phoenix - Don Quan, 89, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 16th, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.



Don was born in 1929 in Hoiping China and emigrated to the United States as a young man. He married his wife, Polly in 1955. They raised two sons and seven daughters. Don and Polly were successful entrepreneurs in the restaurant and retail industry. He was past president and international president of the Lung Kong Tien Yee Association and a member of the Happy Club, a philanthropic social group. He contributed many articles for the local Chinese newspapers.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, John Wing and Mei Jung, his wife Polly, his brothers Dan and David and his son-in-law, Clif.



He is survived by his nine children, five son-in-laws, daughter-in-law, eight grandchildren, three siblings and their spouses along with a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.



Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley,1510 East Flower, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or Lung Kong Tien Yee Association, 4547 East Betty Elyse Ln, Phoenix AZ, 85032-4297 Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary