Don R. Snider
Scottsdale - Don Richard Snider, a huge ASU sports supporter and Arizona's foremost authority on selling pickles, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, less than an hour after his 91st birthday. A Scottsdale resident for nearly 60 years, Don and his wife Martha celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on Sept. 24, surrounded by much of their family. In addition, Don is survived by sons Bob (Linda) and Bill (Haydee), daughter Bonnie (James), grandchildren Nicole, Michelle (Dillon), and Miranda, and great-grandchildren Kali and Marah. Don was born in Harrisburg, Ohio, but lived most of his early life in Columbus. He graduated from Central High and attended The Ohio State University. As a teenager, he began a life-long career in the grocery business, a profession that brought him to Arizona in 1959. He spent more than 50 years in the pickle business, first with Arnold's and then Mrs. Klein's. Known as "Pickle Man," he was a former president of the Scottsdale Quarterback Club and helped its transformation into the Valley Athletic Booster Club (VABC). A former president of East Scottsdale Little League, he became the District 7 Administrator of all east county leagues. He was a strong supporter of ASU sports, especially women's basketball and softball, programs that sent him good wishes during his final days. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Messinger's Mortuary with funeral service 9 a.m. Oct. 16 at Paradise Memorial Gardens' mausoleum. To make a contribution, supporting ASU Women's athletics, in Don's honor, please call the Sun Devil Club at 480-727-7700 or http://www.sundevilclub.com/






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
