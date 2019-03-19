|
Donald A. Giebelhausen
Carefree - Marine Vietnam Veteran, passed away on March 14th, 2019, born on April 3rd 1948 in Chicago, Illinois. Don is survived by his wife Fran nee Silvestri of 31 years. He was a loving father to Ryan (Carrie) Gable, Seth (Amanda) Gable, Peter and Sam; a cherished grandfather of Alix, Noah, Radley and Rory; a dear brother of Jerry (the late Jackie), and late Chuck (the late Rosie), Bob (Deb), Larry (Lynn), Mark (Debbie), Nancy (Bruce) Chimerofsky; and fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. He will be forever in our hearts. A memorial wake will be held on Wednesday, March 20th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85255. A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, March 21st at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church, 36811 N Pima Rd. Carefree, AZ 85377 and a graveside service held on Friday, March 22nd at 9:00 AM at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 19, 2019