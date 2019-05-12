|
|
Donald Bowman Reed
Phoenix - Don Reed, 84, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away May 8, 2019. Don was a second generation native of Phoenix and was born to Ruth and Levi Reed on April 15, 1935.
Don was in farming and ranching the majority of his life. He had a farm in Phoenix and the Marshall Lake Cattle Company in Flagstaff, Arizona. In later years, he had a wonderful time volunteering for Payson Concrete running parts and supplies back and forth from Phoenix to Payson.
He met his wife, Lynn, in Phoenix in 1974. They married in December 1975. They both enjoyed traveling to distant places and staying in their homes in Phoenix, Pine and Tubac. Don made friends wherever he traveled.
Don is survived by his wife; Lynn, and three daughters, Donna Frishman, Cynthia Martin and Brenda Hatfield and also four grandchildren. His son George Reed passed away on January 20, 2019. He was also dedicated to his non-related family of Lisa, Hannah, and Sarah.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to HALO (Helping Animals Live On), 3227 E. Bell Road, D-151, Phoenix, Arizona 85032 or ProLiteracy, 101 Wyoming Street, Syracuse, New York 13204.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019