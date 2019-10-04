|
Donald Brooks
Scottsdale - Donald Ross Brooks, age 93, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on October 3rd in his home while surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 28, 1926 on the family farm near Cairo, Missouri to Alfred and Eugenie (Robinson) Brooks. His family moved to Kansas City, MO where he attended Central High School. He proudly served his country as a Navy Corpsman during World War II.
In the 60s Don relocated to Scottsdale to be closer to his family. Don loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He combined these passions to start Don's Sport Shop, which he successfully ran for nearly 40 years. His cherished employees were his second family.
Don and Mary, his wife of 26 years, enjoyed taking cruises to new and exciting places. Other outdoor passions included flying his Maule airplane, house-boating on Lake Powell with his wife and good friends, and building his cabin in Heber.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Eugenie and Sherman Hayden; father, Alfred Brooks; brother Jim (Leanna) Brooks; brother, Eddie Oyer; brother, Michael Brooks.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee Brooks of Scottsdale, AZ; daughter, Lynn (Dave) Gleason of Forest Lakes, MN; stepson, Steve (Susan) Dewey, MD of Colorado Springs, CO; stepdaughter, Lisa Dewey of Independence, MO; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Burney) Brooks of Albuquerque, NM;
brother, AW Brooks of Melbourne, FL; sister, Linnie (Robert) DiGiacomo of Melbourne, FL; and sister-in-law, Patty Oyer of Kansas City, MO.
At Don's request there will be no service. Please celebrate his wonderful life in your own way. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Don's name to Serenity Hospice. The wonderful staff at Serenity provided great comfort to Don and his family in his final days.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019