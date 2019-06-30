|
Donald C. Pierson Jr.
Prescott - Donald C. Pierson Jr., 86 years of Prescott, Arizona. Born to Mr. & Mrs. Donald C. Pierson on February 15, 1933 in Fort Dodge, Iowa, passed away on June 21, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona. A retired Civil Engineer, he graduated from Humboldt High School, Humboldt, Iowa, attended, the Virginia Military Institute, graduated from Iowa State University, and served in the United States Air Force. Donald worked for the City of Tempe for 20 years, and continued to work for a private engineering corporation before his retirement. He enjoyed being involved with various civic organizations, traveling, music- especially jazz, and sports, baseball, basketball, football, and watching his family members playing various other sporting events. A devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Patricia P. Pierson, his children, Jane and Steve Doyle, Lori Pierson, Gene and Mitchalene McFarland, Jerry McFarland, eight grandchildren and five, great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Donald C. Pierson, his brother, William Pierson, his son Donald C. Pierson III, and daughter-in-law, Mary Catherine Mintk-Pierson. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019