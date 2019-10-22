|
|
Donald Charles Manning
Mesa - Donald Charles Manning, of Mesa, AZ passed away on October 3, 2019. Born in Phoenix, AZ on January 25, 1963. Donald attended Westwood High School and was a proud member of their golf team. He was a natural athlete who played many sports, but golf was his true love. He also loved watching all Arizona sporting events and Nascar. Donald was the consummate entertainer and loved to make people laugh, mostly at his own expense. He was a kind-hearted and clever, and he made friends easily.
A Juvenile diabetic since the age of 2, Donald had a life-long battle with the disease, as well as several other medical issues and yet he fought a valiant fight to the very end.
Donald was the father of three beautiful daughters, Kristina McMillan (Randy), Danielle McPherson (Tony) and Brittani Manning, who preceded him in death, as well as loving grandfather to Ava, Isabella, Dylan, Gabriella and McKenzie. He is survived by his parents Wayne Manning (Sharon), Mary Ann Elliott, his siblings David Manning (Kristie), Elizabeth Manning, Sheri Manning, Brandy Brooks, and Delbert Brooks, his Aunt Gloria Manning, 5 nieces and nephews, a great niece and nephew.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to A New Leaf at 868 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85203 or the Arizona JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) at 4343 E. Camelback Road, Suite 230, Phoenix, Arizona 85018.
A family memorial will be held on November 9, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019