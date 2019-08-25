Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Ocotillo Room at Vi at Grayhawk
Donald D. Mulholland


1930 - 2019
Donald D. Mulholland Obituary
Donald D. Mulholland

Scottsdale - Donald D. Mulholland, 89, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on August 19, 2019. Don was born June 5, 1930 in Vancouver, B.C. Don is survived by his wife, Martha, brother, Doug, daughters Joanne (Henry), Jeanette (Dave), Patricia (Terry), Lisa (Jeff), 11grandchilden, and 5 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held in the Ocotillo Room at Vi at Grayhawk on Saturday, September 21 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, the Grayhawk Classic Residents' Foundation or the . Remembrances can be posted to www.messingermortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019
