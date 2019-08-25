|
|
Donald D. Mulholland
Scottsdale - Donald D. Mulholland, 89, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on August 19, 2019. Don was born June 5, 1930 in Vancouver, B.C. Don is survived by his wife, Martha, brother, Doug, daughters Joanne (Henry), Jeanette (Dave), Patricia (Terry), Lisa (Jeff), 11grandchilden, and 5 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held in the Ocotillo Room at Vi at Grayhawk on Saturday, September 21 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, the Grayhawk Classic Residents' Foundation or the . Remembrances can be posted to www.messingermortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019