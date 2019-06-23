|
|
Donald Dell DeClusin
- - Donald Dell DeClusin passed away peacefully at the age 96 on May 30th, 2019. He was born in Lodi, CA on June 13, 1922. Don was married to his high school sweetheart Dolores, the love of his of his life, for 65 years. Dee passed away in 2009. They were married on April 11, 1942 and had a wonderful life together filled with love and laughter. Don was quick witted and funny, especially with Dee. They found the humor in everyday events. Don was a Navy vet and worked in the agriculture industry. He served as a volunteer fireman in the small town of Casa Grande in the 1950s. He enjoyed gardening and landscaping and made the yards of every home we lived in beautiful. He was an excellent golfer and a member of both Mesa Country Club and Pinetop Country Club. He and Dee enjoyed many years fun with their friends in Pinetop. He was a talented woodworker and could repair anything. Don and Dee are survived by their 4 children Dona (Rick), Sally (Danny), Doug (Diana), Dell, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Don will be greatly missed by his entire family, but they take comfort with the thought that he is reunited with his sweet and beloved Dolores.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019