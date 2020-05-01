Donald Dwayne Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Dwayne Williams

On Sunday, April 26, Donald D. Williams, loving husband and father of five children, passed at 83.

Dwayne was born in 1936 in Joplin, MO to Herbert & Ann (Fellhauer) Williams. He attended Phoenix Union HS and Graceland College (IA), graduating in 1958. In 1960, he married Maryellyn Godfrey. They raised three sons, Jamie, Dana and David, and two daughters, Suzy and Jacque.

Dwayne worked at Western Electric / AT&T for 30+ years.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his father, Herbert, and mother Ann, wife Maryellyn and son David. He is survived by his four children, brother Jack, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial site: https://www.forevermissed.com/donald-dwayne-williams/about.

Donations can be made to Outreach International: https://outreach-international.org/.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 1 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved