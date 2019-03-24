|
|
Dr. Donald E. Jarnagin
Phoenix - Dr. Donald E. Jarnagin passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 in Guatemala while serving on a medical mission with DOCARE. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on February 7, 1945 to Woody and Dorotha Jarnagin and grew up in Peoria, Arizona. Dr. Jarnagin is survived by his wife, Sharon of 17 years. His four children, daughters, Pam Peabody (Mark) and Becky Macklin (Dr. Justin). His sons, Matt and Josh (Kayla). His four grandchildren Megan and Mitchell Peabody and Kenzie and Tegan Jarnagin. Step- daughter Stacey Shepard (Wayne). His brother Larry (Joan) and sister Kay Thompson (Charlie). He was a graduate of Peoria High School class of 1963. He attended Arizona State University where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He graduated Cum Laude in 1970 from the Los Angeles College of Optometry. He served as a Captain in the U.S. Army. He was in private practice in Glendale before joining the staff and serving as Dean at Arizona College of Optometry at Midwestern University. He served as President of the Arizona Optometric Association, President of the American Optometric Association, President of the Board of Trustees for Southern California College of Optometry. He was awarded Optometrist of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award by both the Central Arizona Optometric Association as well as the Great Western Council of Optometry, which he helped found. He was involved in Special Olympics, Glendale Rotary Club, Glendale Chamber of Commerce, and Valley Leadership Class V. In 2017, Donald and Sharon were awarded the Shooting Star Award from Midwestern University for their outstanding community service.
A celebration of Dr. Donald E. Jarnagin's life will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 am at Midwestern University Auditorium, 19555 N. 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Dr. Donald E. Jarnagin Family Scholarship at Midwestern University care of: Director of Development and Alumni Relations, Ms. Staci Glass, 19555 N. 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308 or American Osteopathic Association, DOCARE International, 142 E. Ontario St. Chicago, IL 60611-2864.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019