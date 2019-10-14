|
Donald Edmund Morel
Scottsdale - It is with deep sadness that the family of Donald Edmund Morel announce his passing on October 11, 2019 at the age of 81. Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jan, to whom he was married for 59 years. His children, Paul (Heather), Bill (Kacey Cochran), and Deborah Svenson (Eric) will miss him. His pride and joy were his granddaughters Lauren, Hannah, Kyrstin, Holly, Katelyn, and Heather; all of whom loved their Poppy. We all remember him as a man who loved his family and enjoyed nothing more than hearing about all the events of everyday life. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marion, his brother Peter and sister Grace. He is also survived by his brothers Bill and Mike, sisters Patricia Shippee, Dolly Grenci and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 6, 1938. He graduated from Eastchester High School in New York. He honorably served in the United States Army. Don had a long career in the retail industry with F.W. Woolworth. After a move to New Hampshire in 1969, Don worked for Centronics Data Corporation and Hadco Corporation. In 2002, he and Jan retired to Arizona where he worked part time for Kohls, helping customers and making great friends with fellow store associates. Don was passionate about sports and loved to follow many teams. His favorites were the New York Mets and New England Patriots. He had a terrific memory and could recall individual players, teams and statistics. He especially loved baseball. During spring training in Arizona, you could find Don at the games early, watching practice and chatting with fans and players alike. Don was also a constant at the Arizona fall league. He attended as many of his granddaughters' athletic events as he could. In the hot summer months, Don and Jan loved to travel. His favorite places were Kennebunk, Maine and the island of Kauai. He also enjoyed trips east to see his family in NH and VA. A Funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:30 am MST at ST PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH at 10815 N. 84th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019