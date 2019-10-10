|
|
Donald Edson Van Dusen, SMSgt USAF (Ret)
Don Van Dusen died on September 19, 2019 from multiple organ failure at John C. Lincoln Hospital. His wife Sylvia, and daughter Nicole (Nikki), were by his side as he smiled and waved goodbye.
Farmer, USAF NCO, engineer, cop, Don led a varied and eventful life. He was a 32 degree Freemason and was posthumously designated a sustaining member by the Supreme Council, 33 degree.
Don was born on December 13, 1930, in Windsor, VT. Even though he spent only 20 years of his life there, he still considered himself a Vermonter. He was born to Walter F. Van Dusen and Florence G. Pierce who had considered their family complete. Surprise! His sister, Francese May Cady, and brother, Richard Jay Van Dusen, were teenagers when Don was born.
His first 20 years, he spent on his parents' farm. He graduated from Windsor High School in 1949. He joined the USAF the following year.
He served in the Korean War. His posts in Korea, West Germany and Alaska were among his most memorable. His memories of his time stationed in Washington, DC were mixed; the girls were gorgeous, the traffic horrendous.
His final post was at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, AZ. Don he met his 2nd wife, Patricia Shranko and her daughter, Nicole. Don and Patricia married in Las Vegas on July 4, 1975. Don retired after 28 years and 2 months from his beloved Air Force on September 30, 1978.
In 1979, Don started his 3rd career, an engineer at Honeywell until he retired 18 years later. A highlight of his "tour of duty" at Honeywell was that he worked on the launch of the US Space Station.
When Don married Pat, he became first-time father to Pat's daughter Nikki. Nikki was always the apple of his eye. They were a busy family. Pat and Nikki joined Don in many Masonic activities. Don and Pat had a clogging group for 18 years, and Nikki was one of the dancers. They toured the southwest, giving a special performance at Disneyland. They were involved in gymkhana activities. Don was a state gymkhana judge. Pat, his beloved wife, passed away on August 6, 1993.
From 1999 to 2009, Don was a volunteer in the Volunteer Cops program. He worked traffic for ten years in the Squaw Peak Precinct. If you knew Don, you would know that working (messing with) the traffic lights, deciding who would go next was his very favorite activity.
Don was a member of West Congregational United Church of Christ. In 2014, he fell in love with a fellow church member. She more than returned his love. On July 27, 2014 Sylvia Mary Alice Dunn and Donald Edson Van Dusen were married. There marriage was a true miracle. Their romance was a great gift for a 76 year old woman and an 83 year old man. They proved there is no age limit for passion.
Don loved NASCAR, the New England Patriots, pretty girls, ice skating, his 5th wheel, maple syrup on almost everything, movie theater popcorn, "Rosario Tijeras", hummingbirds, horses, dogs, all animals.
Memorial donations should go to Arizona Humane Society, PO Box 90610, Phoenix AZ 85066 or to any animal rescue organization.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister and his 2nd wife Patricia. Mourning Don are his surviving wife, Sylvia, his daughter Nikki Van Dusen Jones (Bobby), stepdaughters Dawn Nelson and April Dineff, granddaughters Gabriela and Anabella Jones and his beloved dog, Rocket.
The family wishes to thank the incredible caretakers at John C. Lincoln intensive care, Bridget Owen, Tobi and Tom. They were amazing.
As per Don's request, there was no funeral service. He was interred on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with military honors at West Resthaven Park cemetery.
Hasta, mi amor.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019