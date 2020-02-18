|
|
Donald Edward Grogan
Donald Edward Grogan died peacefully Feb. 15, 2020, on his 84th birthday.
He was born Feb. 15, 1936, to Francis "Frank" and Ethel (Daley) Grogan, in Faulkton, South Dakota.
Don grew up on the family farm tending cattle, horses and other livestock. He joined the National Guard at age 17 to earn extra money while still working on the farm, and when he turned 21, he enlisted in the U.S. Army to build a life for himself.
As a young boy, he prayed for God to lead him to a good wife. His prayers were answered when he met Bernice Dargatz. They met in the Miller Tap Room on Aug. 7, 1956, when Bernice was visiting her sister, Lorraine. Don sold his saddle and Winchester shotgun to buy their wedding rings, and they were married on Dec. 28, 1957, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Huron, South Dakota.
Don and Bernice traveled the world together and raised eight kids. On every Aug. 7 during their 62-year marriage, they celebrated the anniversary of when they met.
Don's enlistment into the military became a career in which he served his country with a high sense of duty and pride. He spent his Army career as a non-commissioned officer, training thousands of troops as he served in Korea; the Vietnam war; Germany; Fort Knox, Kentucky; and Fort Carson, Colorado. He retired as first sergeant after 25 years of service.
At heart, Don was a cowboy, and one could recognize him by his ever-present cowboy hat and boots. Because of his love of the Old West and his proficiency with firearms, he joined the Single Action Shooting Society, where he competed in Cowboy Action Shooting under the alias "Full Deck." He enjoyed teaching firearm responsibility and safety to his children and grandchildren.
Don was a man with a strong work ethic, a deep faith and an abiding devotion to his wife and family.
Preceding him in death were his parents and siblings Lowell, Wayne, William "Billy," Marilyn Krentz and Jerome "Jerry."
He is survived by his wife, Bernice, their eight children and their spouses, Kurt and Linda, Bruce and Mary Ann, Gina and Terry Berger, Daniel and Evie, Brenda and Steve Bigari, David, Karen and Craig Kurtz, and Donald J. and Christine; 21 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Roger, and sisters, Joyce Mayeaux, Barbara "Jeanie" Harrington and Lois Grogan.
Interment will be at Saint Mary's Cathedral Columbarium, 22 W. Kiowa St., Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020