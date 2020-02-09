|
Donald Sidney Henneberry Debussy Stuart Ellis aka "Bubba" passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020. Born July 16, 1931 in Chicago, he began riding bulls and bowling at age 17, traveling the US with his team. He once bowled in a cast after a bull crushed his arm at the Prescott Rodeo. He later worked as a traveling salesman and in 1958 opened American Plumbing Supply with his father. He was a well-respected businessman and helped many companies get started. Bubba is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bettie Sue, son Randy, daughter Arlene Faucher and her husband Mark, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, niece Sara Lewin and great niece Olivia, and many extended family and friends. Bubba was a great man, husband and father, a one-of-a-kind person who will be dearly missed. Donations in his memory may be made to the National MS Society or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2020