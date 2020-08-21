1/
Donald Ellsworth Graham
Don was a caring and compassionate man who always had an open heart and open door to everyone.

He was a father figure to so many during his lifetime. Don was well respected by his business associates and loyal customers. He was a very kindhearted, generous, and humble man who was the most patient mentor to all his employees. Don will be remembered by his family. A sister, a son, two daughters, five grandchildren, and his loving wife Candis of 50 years. His legacy will live on for many, many, years.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
