Donald Ellsworth Graham



Don was a caring and compassionate man who always had an open heart and open door to everyone.



He was a father figure to so many during his lifetime. Don was well respected by his business associates and loyal customers. He was a very kindhearted, generous, and humble man who was the most patient mentor to all his employees. Don will be remembered by his family. A sister, a son, two daughters, five grandchildren, and his loving wife Candis of 50 years. His legacy will live on for many, many, years.









