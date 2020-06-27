Donald Eugene Metzler



Glendale - Donald "Don" Eugene Metzler, 89, passed away in his home on June 19, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. Don was born in South Bend, Indiana, on August 10, 1930 to Lawrence and Hildegard Metzler. He moved to Arizona in 1952 to help his parents operate a turkey ranch in Glendale. Don met Mary Norman at the First United Methodist of Glendale and married her on June 5, 1953. He attended Phoenix College, graduated from ASU, then began a long career teaching junior high science in the Washington School District.



Don was a very kind, caring person who had many interest including photography, camping, traveling, amateur radio, and he spent many summers in northern New Mexico as a volunteer on the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad. He was also very involved in the First United Methodist Church of Glendale.



Don was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Hildegard Metzler and a brother Robert who passed away as a child. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 67 years, his children Susan (Chris), Larry (Sharon), and Janice (Chris), and grandchildren David (Lindsay), Zoe and Phoebe.



Due to the current virus epidemic, a memorial service will be postponed to a later date. Donations may be made in memory of Don Metzler to the First United Methodist Church of Glendale.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store