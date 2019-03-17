Services
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Lakeview United Methodist Church
10298 W. Thunderbird Blvd.
Sun City, AZ
Sun City - Donald Eugene Raderstorf, (90) of Sun City, AZ went to be with his Lord March 14, 2019. He was born October 18, 1928, in Winamac, Indiana to James and Mary Raderstorf. He and Joyce Edwards were married in Indiana in 1950. They moved to Arizona in 1961. He retired from the Arizona Republic newspapers in 1989 after 28 years. He managed the Lazy R&G Ranch for 9 years.

He was the father of Michael (LuAnn) Raderstorf, (who preceded him in death), James (Sharon) Raderstorf, of Peoria, and Donna (David) Moyle of Beaverton, OR. Grandfather to Lisa, Mark, and Jeffrey (Carissa) Raderstorf of Phoenix, Stephen Raderstorf, who preceded him in death, Philip, and Joel Raderstorf of Peoria, AZ, Sarah Moyle (Andrew Ikehara-Martin) and Stephanie Moyle of Beaverton, OR, Great Grandchildren: Kailyn, Wyatt, Ella & Oaklie Raderstorf of Phoenix and Owen Martin of Beaverton, OR, Brother, George Raderstorf, preceded him in death.

Memorial service will be held at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 10298 W. Thunderbird Blvd., Sun City on March 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019
