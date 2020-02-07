Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Inurnment
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ
Donald F. Manbeck Obituary
Donald F. Manbeck

Phoenix - Donald F. Manbeck, 94, Phoenix, passed away on January 16, 2020. Born in Marion, ND, he married Inez Evangeline Hefta, Nekoma, ND, in 1950, then actively served in the U.S. Army until 1952. They lived in Valley City, ND, where he owned/operated Manbeck Woodcraft Co., worked at Wick Construction (Valley City) and Twin City Construction (Fargo, ND). They moved to Phoenix in 1971. Donald became a building inspector for the City of Phoenix.

He leaves behind his son, Douglas (Carol) Manbeck, Lakota, ND; daughter, Eileen (Richard) Karp, Teaneck, NJ; granddaughter, Erin Karp (Carter Storozynski); granddaughter, Audra (Anthony) Bursae; two great-grandchildren; sister Miriam Trapp; brothers Loren and Dwight; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years; his parents Francis and Ella (Danuser); one brother and two sisters.

Memorial service will be at 11:00am Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Hansen Chapel, 8314 N 7th St, Phoenix 85020. Inurnment to follow at 2:00pm at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix 85024. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
