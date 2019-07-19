Resources
Donald Floyd Donovan

Pinetop, AZ. - DONALD FLOYD DONOVAN, 95, Pinetop, AZ, climbed the hill to eternity July 15, 2019. Born in Osh Kosh, Wisconsin, resided in Chicago, Illinois until 1962, when Phoenix, AZ beckoned. He, his adored wife June, of 59 years, and four daughters arrived to set up a new lifestyle. They opened Donovan's Enchanted Cottage in Mesa and Showcase in Phoenix during the 70's. Retiring early, he lived on a sailboat with June in San Diego for 5 years and traveled the world. He and June now dance in the ballrooms in heaven.

The legacy he leaves is a gentleman, Navy Veteran of WWII, father, loving husband, story teller, character, friend, stylish dresser, humorist, adventurist, ballroom dancer, and most of all, life completely lived.

Survived by four daughters, five grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 19, 2019
