|
|
Donald G. DeFreze
Donald G. DeFreze, 89 passed away in the VA Hospital November 26, 2019, with his family by his side. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Diane DeFreze-Schiller, Dawn Gilley DeFord, Denise Conroy, his Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by his cousins.
He served in the Air Force as a mechanic and was a 4th generation Blacksmith. He owned Ideal Welding & also Don's Service. One of his proudest accomplishments was building the cross inside of Ascension Lutheran Church in Scottsdale. He built and raced Interlake & Catalina sailboats and he was truly a renaissance man.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday January 25th from 1-3pm at the Moose Lodge, 9550 W. Peoria Ave, 85345.
All are welcome, help us share stories about "The Old Square with the Gray Hair"!
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020