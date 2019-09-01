|
|
Donald G. Funk
Scottsdale -
Donald G. Funk, 91 of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on August 22, 2019, quickly and quietly at his home.
Don was born on September 11, 1927 to Burton M. and Bessie I. (Marquess) Funk, at Bowen Ranch, Queen City, Missouri, and grew up in nearby Kirksville, MO. He served in the Army from 1945-47 and graduated from Northeast Missouri State (now Truman State University) after his honorable discharge. Don was married to Willa D. (Steele) in 1949, passing just 5 days before their 70th wedding anniversary. Don spent his entire working career with International Harvester/Navistar, living in several cities before being promoted in 1968 to the corporate office in Chicago, and settling in the northwest suburbs (Palatine and Barrington). After retirement in 1982, Don and Willa began vacationing in Scottsdale, eventually moving there full time in the early 90's. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf, having breakfast with friends, and being involved in local politics.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, brother Roscoe, sister Lois, and son, Mark. He is survived by his wife, Willa, sons Larry and Bruce (Lee Ann), daughter-in law Eileen, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Don will be well remembered for being a man of character, integrity, intelligence, common-sense, hard work, and as a great provider for his family.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the (www.heart.org/donate or 1-800-242-8721).
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019