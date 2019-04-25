Services
- - Donald "Gus" Grissom went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Linda, son Barry Lloyd Grissom, daughter Theresa Ann Eblin, grandchildren, Amanda, Austin, David, Kailey, Hawkeye, Elizabeth and great grandchildren Deagan, Caleb,Tinsley and Lennox. He served in the Navy during the Korean War era. He was an active resident in Leisure World being the Board of Directors, helping the the development of the Fitness Center and working as a personal fitness trainer. He was an excellent Senior Softball Player and won a World Series Championship ring. He loved the Wednesday morning coffee group and rarely missed a chance to attend. In lieu of flowers donations to Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center would be appreciated. Memorial service 4/29/19 at 1 pm at Leisure World Rec 1 King Card room.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 25, 2019
