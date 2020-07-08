Donald H. Hoffman



Phoenix - Donald H. Hoffman of Phoenix, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 91. Don was born in Bad Axe, Michigan to Harrison and Alice (Soper) Hoffman and grew up in Newton Falls, OH. He was an Army Veteran Honorably discharged in 1947. He married Helen May Taylor in Sebring, Ohio in 1954 and moved his family to Phoenix in 1958. Don worked for 30 years with the City of Phoenix Engineering Dept. until retiring to Prescott Valley, AZ in 1990. He enjoyed the outdoors and camping and with his love for baseball, was a lifelong Cleveland Indian's fan. Survivors include his wife Helen, three children and their spouses; David and Coral Hoffman, Donna and Daniel Smith, Dennis and Deborah Hoffman, six grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. The family thanks Faith Hospice and Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store