Donald Henry Baran
1939 - 2020
Donald Henry Baran

(October 18, 1939 -

October 7, 2020)

After six years of declining health, Don died happily at home, exactly as he wished.

His last meal was one of his favorites. Breakfast.

He was surrounded by his loved ones and also chatted with others he held dear in his heart; All while watching baseball and enjoying a slushy, as well as, an Oreo cookie with milk.

As he rested, he said he was having a homecoming party. We are sure there was quite the welcome home in heaven!

Beloved husband of Joyce for 33 years and deeply cherished father of Eve (Bryan), Jeanne (Kenny), Jeff (Kris), Julie (Mikey), and James (Rachael).

Proud "G-Pa" to 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Dear Uncle to many.

Don was a native of Chicago, IL. He was the son of Chester and Arlette Baran; brother to Henry, Joe, and the late Richard.

Don was a great man who had a heart of gold. A Missouri Military Academy Alumni and United States Air Force Veteran who was stationed in Japan.

He loved life, his family, his friends, the arts, music, Japanese culture, good food, and his forever present, sweet tooth.

He always had a smile on his face. He will be missed tremendously.

Viewing: Monday, October 12th from 4pm to 7pm, Regency Mortuary, 9850 W Thunderbird Road., Sun City, AZ. 85351, (623) 875-7500

Catholic burial on Tuesday, October 13th. Holy Reedemer Cemetery, 23015 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ. 85024, (480) 513-3243

Please consider donating to your favorite charity in his honor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Regency Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Regency Mortuary
9850 W. Thunderbird Rd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 875-7500
