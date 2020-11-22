Donald Henry Dykes (Donnie)



Passed away peacefully Saturday, November 14th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 83.



Donnie was born in 1936, to the late Louis Garner Dykes and Helen May Dykes in Thompson, Mississippi. He was born at home, the youngest of nine children, the closest being 11 years older. He lost his mother at the age of 10 years old. This had a profound effect on his life. He lived alone with his Father on the family farm, plowing fields at this very young age. His Father could not read or write therefore, he did not place much importance on education. As a result, the classroom was not Donnie's favorite place. He did not finish high school, however, that would change after joining the Air Force at 17 years old.



While stationed at Williams Air Force base in Arizona, he met, Jeanne, the mother of his four children. With the help and encouragement of his mother-in-law, Alma Lee, he obtained his GED. Returning to Mississippi, with two small children in tow, he attended Southwest Junior College, graduating with an associate degree. Donnie was an excellent athlete. He played high school basketball and later went on to play football at Southwest, which won the 1958-59 state championship season that year. After graduating from Southwest, he moved back to Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. By this time, his family had grown to four small children. His first teaching assignment was at Sunnyslope High School where he also coached basketball and baseball. Later he taught at Greenway High School, and coached football and golf.



Donnie obtained his Real Estate Broker and Residential Appraisal license and enjoyed a long career prior to retirement. Many great years were spent traveling between Sun City, Arizona, and Southwest Mississippi.



His hobbies and interests included, golfing, hunting, and pitching for the family softball team. He also had an incredible sense of humor with an enduring ability at self-deprecating humor.



Later in his life, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. His reaction to this news was typical of his outlook on life. He said, "Some may say I have Parkinson's, why me? I have Parkinson's, why not me?" From this point forward, he slowed the progression of this disease as much as he possibly could through diligent exercise.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deana Sprague, his wife, Julie Walling Dykes, his son-in-law James Alfred "Al" Carpenter, and all of his brothers and sisters.



He is survived by his Loving partner, Eula Fay Hancock, Son Jeffrey Dykes (Suz), his daughters Julie Carpenter (Al), Denise Tax (Stan), his nephew Jimmy Dykes (Lois), Son-in-law Jim Sprague, Grandchildren, Crystal and Alaina Dykes, Anthony Alderman and great grandchild Elijah Alderman, and, step sons Jeff Walling (Lisa) and Mike Walling (Dina) and their children and grandchildren.



Donnie will be buried in the Thompson Baptist Church Cemetery in Thompson Mississippi in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Thompson Baptist Church building fund.



Thompson Baptist Church 5422 N. Greensburg Road Smithdale, MS 39664









