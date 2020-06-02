Donald Irvin Hahnenkratt



Donald Irvin Hahnenkratt passed peacefully on Sunday, May 24th, 2020. He was the only child of Donald I Hahnenkratt SR and Jeanette Paysen Hahnenkratt. He was born March 24th, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Shortly afterward the family moved to Phoenix. Don always thought of himself as a native Arizonan. He attended grades 1-8 at Montebello School in the Alhambra Elementary School District. He graduated from West High in 1963 and from Northern Arizona University inl 967. After graduation he served in the US Air Force from 1968-1974 as a medic. He then returned to the Alhambra Elementary District as a science teacher. He continued his career there as an Administrator serving as Principal of Cordova, Catalina and Sevilla schools before retiring in 2000. Don loved to hunt, fish, and be outdoors. One of his most exciting hunts was in the Kaibab National Forest where he was able to get a Boone and Crockett record mule deer. From camping in a tent to driving a class C motor home, he love the outdoors and Arizona was always his favorite spot. Don is survived by his wife Joyce and his children, Jessica Hastings (Mike) of Peoria, James Hahnenkratt (Linda) of Brawley, CA, and Donnie Hahnenkratt of Idaho. Also Joyce's Daughters Karen Halter(Tom) of Scottsdale and Jennifer Hinse of Phoenix. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren, twins Jace and Luke Hastings, Teagon Hahnenkratt, Payton Hahnenkratt, Tommy and Grace Halter and Lance and Bethany Hinse. A memorial service is planned for June 24th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Christ Church of the Valley for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hospice of the Valley. Don and Joyce believed that their love was meant to be and treasured each other through sickness and health,









