Donald J. Goeglein
Phoenix - September 1944 ~ June 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Donald J. Goeglein announces his passing June 23, 2019, at the age of 74. Don was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on September 11, 1944, where he lived for most of his life. He attended and graduated from Washington High School in 1962. Soon after in 1968, he met and married his first wife, Linda. Don enjoyed a 30-year career in sales with Empire Machinery. He will be remembered for his positive outlook on life, his warm and kind heart for all, and his beautiful smile. He was a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He had a passion for travel that he shared with his second wife, Sharon.
Don will be welcomed in heaven by his parents John and Loretta, first wife Linda, and brother Charles. He is survived by his second wife Sharon, children Greg Goeglein and Kristi Trachte (with husband Brad), and brothers Dennis Goeglein (Mary), Lynn Goeglein (Micki), Brian Goeglein (Loretta), granddaughters Tristan and McKayla Cantrell and Claire and Elizabeth Trachte, and numerous extended family members and friends.
A memorial Mass and celebration of life for Don will be held at the Catholic Church of St. Joachim and St. Anne located at 11625 N. 111th Ave. Sun City, AZ 85351 at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27th in Sun City, Arizona. Interment will follow the service at Holy Cross Cemetery 9225 W. Thomas Rd. in Avondale, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to ALS Association, 360 E. Coronado Rd, Suite 140, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 26, 2019