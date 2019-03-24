Resources
Phoenix - Donald Puschak, 65 of Phoenix AZ passed away on Monday, February 18th, 2019. He was born to Edward and Leona Puschak. Growing up in Palos Park, IL he attended Carl Sandburg High School. He slung hamburgers at Pooch's, his brother Tom's restaurant. He graduated from Carthage College with a BA Degree in Business Administration. He attended World Campus Afloat and toured the world while going to school. He opened and operated Charlies restaurant in New Lenox IL. He had a passion for cooking, gardening, Opera and the stock market. He is survived by his brother Garry (Kay). Nephews, Jason (Christine) and Christopher (Hilary). Nieces, Shawna (Ben), Danielle (Oliver), Jaclyn, Kim and Traci (Frankie). He was preceded in death by his brother Tom (Patti) and sister Sandy (Don). A celebration of his memory will be held soon with family and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019
