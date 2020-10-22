Donald J. Ulrich, JrDon Ulrich passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 83. Don was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He earned his bachelor's degree from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon, and two children, Tracy Smith, married to Scott, and Chris Ulrich, married to Kristin. He has six grandchildren, Spencer, Carter, and Parker Smith and Ethan, Morgan, and Jordan Ulrich.Don spent 20 years in the Coca-Cola system. In 1979, he joined the parent company in Atlanta as Senior Vice President and was responsible for USA bottlers and national sales. He acquired an interest in the Coca-Cola franchise for Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Later, after selling his franchise, he and Sharon returned to Phoenix in 1989.In 1993, he donated a year of his time to reorganize the agencies of the Arizona State government and also guest lectured at Arizona State University Business School. He served on many boards over his lifetime. Among them were: Arizona Board of Regents, Arizona State University Foundation, HonorHealth Hospitals, Children's National Medical Center, Washington, D.C, Boys and Girls Hope, National Board, U.S. Olympic Committee, Arizona, Brophy Preparatory School, Heard Museum, Waste Not, National Arts Stabilization Board, New York, Food for the Hungry, Ford's Theater, Washington, D.C., Kennedy Center Performing Arts Society, Great Hearts Charter Schools, Coca-Cola Apartheid Committee, and Franciscan School of Theology.Because of COVID-19, there will be a small private family service at the Franciscan Renewal Center. Later, a celebration of his life will be announced. Donations can be made to Arizona State University or Hospice of the Valley.