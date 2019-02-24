|
|
Donald James (Jim) Phillips
- - Donald James (Jim) Phillips, DPS Badge 36, born June 1, 1928 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Don and Elizabeth (Parsons) Phillips went home to be with his Lord and Savior, February 14, 2019, surrounded by many loved ones. At age 12 the family, which included baby brother Bob, moved to Arizona. The day he turned 17, he graduated from Phoenix Union High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Becoming an Arizona Highway Patrolman March 24, 1952 was the beginning of a long career in law enforcement. He alone was assigned the Governor's Security Detail (Aide) for Governor Paul Fannin. Following that Jim was District Commander of several districts retiring as a Captain. He was loved and respected by many folks in the cities and towns where he lived and served during his law enforcement career. Always a political conservative, he desired to be involved in government and was elected two terms to the Arizona House of Representatives. His career also included Security Director Banner Desert Hospital, Police Chief of several Arizona cities, and much more. He was a dedicated employee, often working two jobs. He was kind, considerate and thoughtful with an infectious smile and a friend to all. He had a joyful spirit, never complained and was dearly loved by so many. He will never be forgotten. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter-in-law Kaylee Phillips. His loving memory will be cherished by his children: Beverly Jones (Gene) Willcox; Shirley Phillips, Glendale; Donald James Phillips, Jr. (Linda) Lexington, KY; Norman Phillips, Yuma; Paul Phillips (Sue) Houston, TX; Elma Sproul (Mike), Chandler and Lori Olson (Pete) Glendale; brother Col. (Ret.) Robert Phillips, Ph.D (Bonne) Albuquerque, NM; nephew: Robert Phillips, Jr., Ph.D., New Jersey, Brooke Baker, M.D. Albuquerque, NM; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Mike and Maria Zinici and all of Jim's wonderful caregivers. Also, special recognition and appreciation for two DPS friends who went above and beyond to show their love and support for Jim and his family: Larry Jensen (DPS Badge 819) and Paul Palmer (DPS Badge 342), as well as many other dear friends, too numerous to mention, who came alongside and walked the journey with Jim. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 1st, 11:00 a.m., Northwest Valley Baptist Church, 4030 W. Yorkshire Drive, Glendale. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to Coalition of DPS Retirees, CDPSR, P.O. Box 36398, Phoenix, AZ 85067 or Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 2 Foundation, Inc., 3520 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. Arrangements under the direction of Regency Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019