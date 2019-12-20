|
Donald Jay Brandes
Scottsdale -
Don Brandes, of Scottsdale, Arizona went home to be with the Lord on December 14, 2019 at the Gardiner Hospice Center. He was born on September 2, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri to Fred and Ruth (Metz) Brandes. He is survived by his wife, Ann (Sisson-Repp), daughter Lisa (Dave) Butler, sons Rock (Kathy) Repp, and Russ (Micki) Repp. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki. A loving grandfather to five grandchildren: Robyn (Lee) Heister, Matthew, Rocky, Garrett and Jessica Repp, and a gentle friend to a host of others from church and work. Don excelled in many areas of interest with the highest quality of contributions in each; school studies, specialized construction using steel and concrete, architectural design, vocal music, and being a willing servant to those in need. He graduated from Normandy High School, Washington University, and Purdue University to become a mechanical engineer (MSME) and a registered Professional Engineer in the State of Arizona. He attended Washington U on the GI Bill (USAF military service during the Korean conflict) and Purdue U on an honored graduate assistantship program. After graduating from Purdue, he was recruited by AiResearch (Garrett, Allied-Signal, Honeywell) in Phoenix where he worked for 36 years until his retirement in 1993. After retirement he fully devoted his energy to build houses, schools and churches on his Christian mission trips to Ghana, Peru, El Salvador, and Argentina. He often remarked that to serve the Lord through construction projects was his greatest joy. That expression of joy and his beautiful tenor voice have left a great memorable gift for us, his remaining family. A private family service will be held. Military interment will take place on Friday, December 27, 1:30 pm at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
