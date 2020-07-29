1/1
Donald Joseph Oseletto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Joseph Oseletto

Chandler - Don Oseletto passed away on June 30th at the age of 62 of congenital heart failure.

Don son of Donald & Patricia Oselette was born in Michigan on February 14th, 1958 (a beloved Valentine baby). He graduated from Scottsdale High in 1977. He worked for his brother-in-law at his oxygen business for 9 years. He served as a Firefighter on the Salt River Indian Reservation for 18 years until his retirement.

Don loved music, playing drums, collecting fire memorabilia, going on trips with his brother Vince and eating Geno Salami & Limburger cheese. He was proud of his Italian heritage & researched his family genealogy in depth, to even changing his last name back from Oselette to Oseletto. Don had a great sense of humor; he was a fun-loving Uncle to his nieces and nephews Dominic, Johnathan, Michael, Gina, Dionna, Geneva, Elyse, Rhett, Daniel, Brian, Rebecca and Nicholas.

He is survived by his father Don Oselette, Brothers: Vince (Pam) Oselette and John (Lauren) Oselette, Sisters: Michelle Oselette, Annette (Steve) Furedy, Georgette Oselette and Angela (Joe) Margardino and all of their families.

Don was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Oselette.

No funeral services were held due to Covid-19.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved