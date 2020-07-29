Donald Joseph Oseletto



Chandler - Don Oseletto passed away on June 30th at the age of 62 of congenital heart failure.



Don son of Donald & Patricia Oselette was born in Michigan on February 14th, 1958 (a beloved Valentine baby). He graduated from Scottsdale High in 1977. He worked for his brother-in-law at his oxygen business for 9 years. He served as a Firefighter on the Salt River Indian Reservation for 18 years until his retirement.



Don loved music, playing drums, collecting fire memorabilia, going on trips with his brother Vince and eating Geno Salami & Limburger cheese. He was proud of his Italian heritage & researched his family genealogy in depth, to even changing his last name back from Oselette to Oseletto. Don had a great sense of humor; he was a fun-loving Uncle to his nieces and nephews Dominic, Johnathan, Michael, Gina, Dionna, Geneva, Elyse, Rhett, Daniel, Brian, Rebecca and Nicholas.



He is survived by his father Don Oselette, Brothers: Vince (Pam) Oselette and John (Lauren) Oselette, Sisters: Michelle Oselette, Annette (Steve) Furedy, Georgette Oselette and Angela (Joe) Margardino and all of their families.



Don was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Oselette.



No funeral services were held due to Covid-19.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store