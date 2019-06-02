Dr. Donald L. Keefer



Tempe - Dr. Donald L. Keefer, long time resident of Tempe, passed away on May 28 after a lengthy illness. Don grew up in Canton, OH and excelled in academics and athletics at an early age. He proudly managed his rigorous studies and role as a student athlete throughout high school and college. He became a varsity basketball player at Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon University) and graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He went on to earn masters degrees from Stanford and the University of Michigan and then acquired a PhD in Industrial Engineering from the University of Michigan. After gaining years of industrial experience at Gulf Oil and Chevron as a decision analyst, he served as a professor at Arizona State University in the WP Carey School of Business from 1987-2010. Upon his retirement, he was awarded emeritus status. Preceding him in death are his parents Earl and Miriam Keefer. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Keefer; his daughters Amy Keefer (Eddie Hall) and Leslie Morey (Trevor Morey); two grandchildren, Spencer and Blair Morey: and a brother Richard Keefer. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Don's life with his family and friends on Monday, June 3 at 2:00 at Tempe First United Methodist Church, 215 E. University Dr. Tempe. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hospice of the Valley www.hov.org or Habitat for Humanity. He was a loving father, husband, brother and friend and will be dearly missed.