Donald L. Smith
Donald Lindsey Smith, age 88, passed away March 5, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father of 4, grandfather of 19, and great-grandfather of 17. He belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He worked 25 years as a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and in FBI supervisory positions.
Don was born February 9, 1932, in Auburndale, Florida, the only child of James Lindsey Smith and Lillie Mae Thompson. He served in the U.S. Army and as a missionary for the Church. In 1959, he graduated from John Marshall Law School and married Vera Elizabeth Owens of Columbus, Georgia. In retirement, he served on the Deer Valley Planning and Zoning Commission.
Services in Phoenix, Arizona, will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Deer Valley Stake Center, 2939 W. Rose Garden Lane. The viewing will be at 9:00 AM and the funeral at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the at . Send memories and condolences at RegencyMortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020