Donald Martin
Donald Martin, 93, passed away on December 13, 2019. He was born on May 29,1926 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Donald was in Drum and Bugle Core as a child. He was in the army 75th Infantra during WWII, fought in Germany on the Rhine River. After the war during the Nuremberg trials he delivered the rope for the executions. After the war he relocated to Mayer, Arizona. In 1954 he met his wife Betty Martin and they had one child, Daylene Martin born in 1965. Don always had an interest in cars. Don and his brother opened up Martin Brothers Garage Company in Mayer in 1952, then moved it to Phoenix. Shortly after her and his brother Mel remained in business in Southern Phoenix with M&M Garage and Body Shop and M&M Auto Storage for 40 years. Don loved to travel with his wife and daughter. Donald welcomed his granddaughter in 1987. He loved gardening and Complaining about gophers. Don loved golfing, fishing, hunting and racing. He was the best husband, father and Papa we could have asked for.
Don is survived by his daughter: Daylene Brackbill of Casa Grande; his brother: Mel Martin in Phoenix and one granddaughter.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Betty Martin.
Graveside service will be held at 1pm on Thursday December 19, 2019 at East Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Phoenix. Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on December 21, 2019 at Martin Auto Museum, 17641 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix, AZ. 85023.
J. Warren Funeral Services, Cole & Maud, Gardens Chapel are handling arrangements.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019