Donald N. Fladhammer



Phoenix - Don Fladhammer, 90, of Phoenix, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on May 12, 2019. He passed peacefully at Hospice of the Valley with his family at his side. Don was usually a quiet, unassuming man, with a keen sense of humor, and well-liked by everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed until we meet again in God's Kingdom.



Don was born in Vernon County, Wisconsin on July 20, 1928 on the family farm where he lived until 1955. On April 2, 1955 he married Dana (Skolos) and they moved to Milwaukee. In 1958 they moved to Arizona and Don was always glad he made that move. Don worked in Sales and Management for McMahan's Furniture Company and retired from there after 42 years. He was a member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church and Cross of Christ Lutheran Church.



Don is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dana; his son David (Cathy) and daughter Ann Kaetzel (Jim); three grandchildren Daniel (Tedi), Jacob (Cassandra), and Joshua; and four great-grandchildren Rylan, Abby, Charlee, and Brooklynn. He is also survived by his sister Sharon Lindsay (Philip) of Wisconsin. Don was preceded in death by his son Jon, his daughter Susan, and his granddaughter Michelle. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 30, 11:00 a.m. at Green Acres 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale. Published in The Arizona Republic from May 22 to May 27, 2019