|
|
Donald O'Toole
Chandler - Donald J. O'Toole, age 69, of Chandler, AZ passed away on February 17, 2020. Donald was born on September 10, 1950 in Grand Rapids, MI to Robert H. and Leona V. O'Toole. Donald grew up in Tempe, AZ, and was a graduate of McClintock High School. He proudly served in the US Air Force. Donald married his wife, Linda S. O'Toole on May 9, 1974. He retired from the Tempe Post Office. Donald actively participated in the Tempe Historical Society and the Tempe Settlers. He was a lifelong follower of Christ.
Donald is survived by his wife; Linda S. O'Toole, and his siblings; Robert O'Toole, Janice O'Toole, Ruth Corson, and Brian O'Toole, as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews cousins, and friends.
A memorial service for Donald will be held on February 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ. All are welcome to attend.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020