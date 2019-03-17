|
|
Donald Peter Woods Jr.
Cottonwood - Donald Peter Woods Jr. 82 Cottonwood, AZ went to be with his Lord March 4th 2019.
Don was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 3rd 1936 to Donald Peter Sr. and Helen (Tucker) Woods.
Don graduated from ASU School of Architecture. He soon moved to Sedona, Az. To pursue a distinguished career in Architecture and to raise his family. He was instrumental in bringing baseball and tennis to this small community. You would often hear him referred to as "Coach Woods".
Don was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Lynn Woods Taber. He is survived by his children Robert (Kay) Woods, William (Janeen) Woods and Donna (Scott) Davis. His very loved Grand Children are Jessica (Zack) Lustgarten, Ryan Reynolds, Morgan Davis, Joey Woods, John Michael Reynolds, Travis (Megan) Adcock, Nicholas Reynolds, Jill Woods, Tucker Davis, Hank Woods and Sam Woods. He also has 6 Loved Great Grand Children. He also has 3 loved brothers, Richard (Sharon) Woods, Terrence (Linda) Woods and Tommy (Debbie) Woods along with many Loved Nieces and Nephews and Great Nieces and Nephews.
A Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood Az. at 11:00 a.m. on March 22, 2019. A celebration to immediately follow at the Verde Valley Fair grounds.
In lieu of flowers Dad had a special interest in the sports programs at Mingus Union High School.
A special thanks to the Mingus Manor and the Northern Arizona Hospice for helping our Father pass in a peaceful and loving way. Rest in Peace Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Friend and "Coach Woods"!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019