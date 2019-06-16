|
|
Donald Piurko
Phoenix - Donald Piurko known to friends and work associates as Don Purk passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born July 1936 in the Ukraine and served 3 years in the US Army and was proud to be associated with fellow Veterans.
He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Reaume, children; Debora, Teri (deceased), Elizabeth, Jeffery and LaDonna, along with six grandchildren and longtime dear friend, Pete Cinquemani.
Don held a unique niche in the insurance industry focusing on Unions. His true desire was to protect its members and families. His passion for the industry and catering to a myriad of unions, across various states, kept him on the go and afforded him the ability to experience life to its fullest.
Don loved having his photo taken and would often hijack a photo opportunity with his gorilla like smile. He was blessed with being able to travel the world, speak many languages, could sing and whistle "in tune", play piano and clarinet, had a love for nature and dogs and got a kick out of watching the activities of babies and small children as he would say "look at that little bunga".
His ashes will be spread within the same area as his daughters' Teri.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019