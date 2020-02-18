|
|
Donald R. Abeyta
July 4, 1938
February 8, 2020
Donald R. Abeyta passed away on 2/8/2020 in Scottsdale, AZ after putting up a good fight with everything he has been through. He was born in Park View, New Mexico to Frank and Antonia Abeyta. He leaves behind 3 children Michelle Horne, Son-in-Law Jess Horne, Ron Abeyta and Camille Abeyta. He also leaves behind 2 grandchildren, Ciara Abeyta, Jake Horne and his Grand dogs Tinker and Bay. Married Gracie Martinez out of High School and moved to Lakewood, CA. He graduated from USC with A Bachelor Degree in Structural Engineering. He later moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1972. He became a structural steel engineer and later became a Vice President at Pedco. In 2005, he was fortunate enough to have been Blessed with a second chance of life with a heart transplant at U of A Medical Center, in Tucson, AZ. Don's love of life was infectious with everyone who came in contact with him. His love of going back to Park View every summer where he was born to enjoy seeing family and friends and going to the Chama Days Rodeo that was always in his heart. A devoted friend to all he came in contact with and most of all a devoted father and grandfather. Don enjoyed life to the fullest. Happy Trails to you. Funeral Mass will be held on 2/29/2020 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to their GoFundPage under Donald Abeyta.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020