Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Abeyta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Abeyta


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Abeyta Obituary
Donald R. Abeyta

July 4, 1938

February 8, 2020

Donald R. Abeyta passed away on 2/8/2020 in Scottsdale, AZ after putting up a good fight with everything he has been through. He was born in Park View, New Mexico to Frank and Antonia Abeyta. He leaves behind 3 children Michelle Horne, Son-in-Law Jess Horne, Ron Abeyta and Camille Abeyta. He also leaves behind 2 grandchildren, Ciara Abeyta, Jake Horne and his Grand dogs Tinker and Bay. Married Gracie Martinez out of High School and moved to Lakewood, CA. He graduated from USC with A Bachelor Degree in Structural Engineering. He later moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1972. He became a structural steel engineer and later became a Vice President at Pedco. In 2005, he was fortunate enough to have been Blessed with a second chance of life with a heart transplant at U of A Medical Center, in Tucson, AZ. Don's love of life was infectious with everyone who came in contact with him. His love of going back to Park View every summer where he was born to enjoy seeing family and friends and going to the Chama Days Rodeo that was always in his heart. A devoted friend to all he came in contact with and most of all a devoted father and grandfather. Don enjoyed life to the fullest. Happy Trails to you. Funeral Mass will be held on 2/29/2020 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to their GoFundPage under Donald Abeyta.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -