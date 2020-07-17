Donald R. Kunz



Scottsdale - Donald R. Kunz passed away peacefully on July 10 of cancer at his home in Scottsdale. He was a nationally known trial lawyer based in Phoenix for the past 65 years. He was born June 6, 1929, in Dubuque Iowa, to Charles and Rose Kunz.



Don grew up in Iowa, earning his B.A. in English Literature from the University of Iowa in 1951. He then moved to Arizona where he earned his J.D. from the University of Arizona College of Law in 1955.



He was a Fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers; a founding member of the Arizona Association of Defense Counsel; and a founding Fellow of the Arizona Bar Foundation.



Always a Renaissance man, Don spent many seasons in Egypt where he assisted in archeological research near the Great Pyramids and the Valley of the Kings.Over the past 30 years, Don and his wife, Edith, enjoyed summers in Paris. "I feel fortunate to have lived for 50 years with such a civilized, intelligent and loving gentleman," said Edith.



Don's survivors include his wife, Edith, daughters, Leslie, Susan, Kristin, and Jennifer, and their families. A family memorial in Don's honor will be held this fall.









