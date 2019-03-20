|
Donald Ray Grosvenor
Phoenix - Donald Ray Grosvenor, 84 passed away peacefully in his home on Friday March 15, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Pa Pa as so many called him was an evangelist, founder of Phoenix Christian Assembly which he pastored for 59 years, missionary, gospel music promoter, as well as a local television host and radio personality. He attended Central Bible College, Springfield, Missouri and Belin Memorial University, Chillicothe, Missouri and also had two honorary doctrinal degrees conferred upon him as well. He is survived by his wife Gerri of 62 years, three children Steve, Daniel, Rebecca, seven grandchildren Randy, Jonathan, Joel, David, Matthew, Mitchell, Mariah, and one great grandson Andrew. Preceded in death by son David, sister Melba rose, and parents John and Genevieve. Services on Sat. March 23 at Phoenix Christian Assembly (2030 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ) Visitation 1-2pm and Service 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Phoenix Christian Assembly foreign Mission Fund or Summer Camp Fund.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019