Donald Ray LowellSun City - Donald Ray Lowell passed away on Oct. 18, 2020. He had fought bravely the last several years from multiple infirmities, and finally succumbed to heart disease. Don was born in Phoenix, spent some years in Texas, and returned to Phoenix for the remainder of his years. He most recently lived with his wife Patricia Lynette Lowell in Sun City whom he married on Aug. 2, 1975. Don and Pat worked for 34 years as independent truckers where they traveled the country together. Don was a man of God and he and Pat's life revolved around their home church where they served in any capacity required of them. Don was a wonderful cook and people loved his sweet potato pie. Don was a spiritual leader and mentor of his family and we all remember his prayers, which touched many of our lives. He had a wonderful dry sense of humor and everyone looked forward to seeing him and that genuine smile he always had. He was a faithful husband and has great love for his wife Pat, his children and family. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Patricia Lynette Lowell and his sisters Joan Quick and Darlene Kraft; and by his three daughters, Vicki Lynn Daly (husband Wayne Daly), Leslie Lynn Adams, Dawn Raye Lee (husband Jon Lee) and his son Raymond Kirby. He leaves behind his grandchildren Zachary Lessard, Branden Lasso, Mia Lessard, Stephanie Gains, Seth Gains, Willow Gains, Jeremy Price, Jimmie Price, Mathew Price, Nancy Price, Bea'anna Lee, Bryson Lee, and Braelyn Lee. He will be greatly missed.