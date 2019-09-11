|
Donald Richard Fyffe
Peoria - 79, passed away on September 4, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on September 13, 2019 at Greenwood Memory Lawn Serenity Chapel.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM September 13, 2019 at Greenwood Memory Lawn Serenity Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 2300 W. Van Buren, Phoenix, Arizona 85009. Arrangements are by Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary.
Donald Richard Fyffe was born Teaneck, New Jersey to Mildred and Thomas Fyffe on July 14, 1940. He went to school at West High School in Phoenix, Arizona. He was married to Vivian Fyffe for 57 years and had two beautiful children, Debra Ann Fyffe (Alaniz) and Danny Richard Fyffe. Donald was the proud owner of Fyffe Masonry & Plastering Inc. for 41 years. He was involved in a Jeep club, The Brick Layers Union, Arizona Masonry Guild leagues. Don enjoyed golfing, cruising through the dunes with his family, and traveling abroad. All while receiving several architectural awards for his excellence in masonry.
Donald Fyffe is preceded in death by Thomas Fyffe (Father), Mildred Fyffe (Mother), Tom Fyffe (Brother).
Donald Richard Fyffe is survived by Vivian Fyffe, Danny Richard Fyffe, Susan Fyffe, Debbie Ann Fyffe (Alaniz), Michael Alaniz, Thomas Richard Fyffe, Michael Watts, Stephan Morgan, Tiphani Morgan, Shelby Hayes (Beachy), Mandy Hayes, Stosh Alaniz, Braxton Beachy, Lillian Beachy.
Pallbearers will be Danny Richard Fyffe, Michael Alaniz, Thomas Richard Fyffe, Stephan Morgan, Michael Watts, and Stosh Richard Alaniz.
The family of Donald Richard Fyffe wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the people who made Don's last moments comfortable and special. Also wanted to say thank you to all of the Fyffe Family members that loved, respected, and cared for Don.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 11, 2019