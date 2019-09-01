|
|
Donald Sherman Bowlby
Paradise Valley - Donald Sherman Bowlby, 87, of Paradise Valley, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 17, 2019, due to the ravages of Parkinson's disease.
Donald was born on March 3, 1932, in Washington, New Jersey. He was the son of Harvey Apgar Bowlby and Sybilla May Sherman Bowlby. Donald grew up in Washington, NJ and graduated from Washington High School in 1949. Donald married his high school sweetheart Suzanna M. Shimer on February 4, 1951, and so began their amazing 67 years of devotion and togetherness. Due to Suzanna's health issues, this journey led them to Scottsdale, AZ in 1958.
Donald was a Master Carpenter, Builder/Contractor, and Developer. He was a 61 year member of Carpenter's Local Union 1089/1912. The beautiful homes he built were a testimony to his skills, foresight, and he embodied the "Bowlby" work ethic. The Parkinson's disease that ultimately ended his life was his toughest adversary as it slowly took away his abilities to do the things that he once loved so dearly. As a faithful and active one of Jehovah's Witnesses, he truly loved sharing the Bible's hope for a better future with his friends and neighbors. (Revelation 21:3-4).
He was preceded in death by his love of his life Suzanna on October 14, 2017, his parents, and older brothers Harold Leon and Joseph Carl.
He is survived and will be missed by his 4 children, 3 grandchildren, brother, and sister. Devoted Daughter Rosanna Huffines-Marlowe, Scottsdale, Grieving Sons Donald E.(Deborah), Birdsboro, PA, Daniel H.(Gladys), Phoenix, Timothy D.(Liz), Scottsdale, Loving and Fun Grandchildren Buffie Huddock (Daniel), Perkiomenville, PA, Christopher (Karen) Pottstown, PA, Corey (Shaunna) Spring City, PA, Beloved Brother Harvey Art Bowlby (Dorothy),Washington, NJ, Treasured Sister Jane Keenan, Albany, NY, Caring Nieces and Nephews.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Annette and the entire team at Royal Palms Assisted Living, to Diane and the entire team at Health at Home, and all of the friends and family that have extended their loving care and support over the years.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 1 PM at the Orange Tree Golf Resort, 10601 N 56th St, Scottsdale, with reception to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Hansen Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.hansenmortuary.com. Please consider donations to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses (JW.org)
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019