|
|
Donald Walter Colson
Carefree - Donald (Don) W. Colson joined his beloved wife of 60 years, Darlene, in heaven on July 18, 2019, at age 87, due to Alzheimer's disease.
Don was born on March 26, 1932 to Walter & Mae Colson on the family farm in Maynard, Minnesota, near Montevideo; he was the eldest of 5. After graduating high school Don studied to be an electrician and developed his first business as a photographer.
He proudly served our country with the National Guard Army Reserve, from 1953-1955 and the U.S. Navy 1956-1959 on the U.S.S. Princeton CVS-37 as head of the machine shop. He met Darlene while on leave in 1957. They married in 1959 and raised 5 children together.
Don was a respected entrepreneur and businessman as a gunsmith then a precision machinist. His skills led him to patenting an automated wooden pallet nailing machine, still nationally used. He also owned and operated Viking Pallet Corporation, in Osseo, MN; leaving a legend of being the #1 pallet manufacturing shop in the mid-west. After semi-retiring, Don moved to AZ in 1998, where with his sons he utilized his business, electrical, and mechanical skills at Precision Metal Works of AZ.
He worked hard and made time for family. He loved family recreational activities, such as; camping, hunting, fishing, water skiing, remodeling the family cabin, assembling kit cars and flying his own plane.
Don is survived by four children: Randy, Ron, Donna, and Kathy; 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Darlene, their son Christopher, grandson Elijah, his parents, and four siblings; Doug, Lyla, Carol, and Joyce.
His integrity, positive attitude, kindness, willingness to help others and love for life, were true inspiration. May the Good Lord Rest his soul.
A Celebration of Life will be held at: Light of the Desert Lutheran Church, 33175 N. Cave Creek Rd. Cave Creek, AZ 85331 on Sat., August 17th, 2019 at 11:30 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don's name may be made to the , .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 15, 2019