Donald Warwick
Glendale - Donald J. Warwick was born in Los Angeles, July 31, 1961 and passed away in Phoenix, May 6, 2020. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend.
Don's true joys were his Christian faith, spending time with family, friends, pets, sports and nature. His LA Dodger's blue and white cap was standard wear and only his niece, Angelica, knew how to properly place it on his head. Prior to his accident, Don attended Junior College in San Fernando Valley, CA. He had numerous jobs but we remember him most being out surfing or fishing at the beaches in California and doing things that he loved.
A visit with Don was pure joy. He had a quick wit and dry humor. Don had many physical challenges but when you were with him, you never noticed them. He would draw you in to his light and conversation and leave you smiling or laughing hysterically. The only exception his father would say, were the discussions on politics, that you definitely wanted to avoid unless you are a staunch Republican.
We would like to thank all the medical staff that has provided such great care for Don over the last 18 years. This includes his Neuro-Rehab Specialist MD, Christine Kwasnica, Internist, Kevin Theodorou, sister Lynda who dedicated 18 years of her life to Don's care, niece Angelica and nephew Strait who were like his own children and cared for Don over the years. There were so many nurses and caregivers also, too many to list, and we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.
Don is survived by his father James Warwick and wife Jeannine Warwick; sister Lynda Warwick; niece Angelica Hill and husband Cody Hill, and great-nephew Ozzy Hill; nephew Strait Warwick and Sam. He is also survived by his animal friends, kittens Jacqueline & Rebecca. Don was predeceased by his mother Karen Baich and his aunt Nancy O'Connor.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced and held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in his name (Donald J. Warwick) to Pure Heart Church, 14240 N 43rd Ave., Glendale, AZ 85306 or ASPCA, aspca.org/donate/memorial. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 22 to May 31, 2020.